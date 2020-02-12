Train kills woman, daughter in Gulberg

LAHORE:A woman and her two-year-old daughter were killed by a train in the Gulberg police limits on Tuesday.

Police have removed the bodies to morgue. The victim, identified as Rubina, was trying to cross the line along with her daughter, Aayan, when a speeding train hit them. As a result, they were seriously injured. They were rushed to hospital where they died.

Police reached the scene and collected evidence to ascertain whether it was a suicide over poverty or an accident. protest: The family of a deceased lodged protest against police by blocking the main road near Firdous Market and demanded immediate arrest of killers.

The protesters chanted slogans against police and demanded justice. Amir, son of Younis, a resident of Gulberg-III, was killed over a minor dispute on Feb 5. The victim’s family received the body from dead house and placed it on main road to register their protest.