Meezan Bank, Amreli Steels ink deal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Amreli Steels Limited to streamline collections for Amreli Steels, a statement said on Tuesday.
Under this agreement, Meezan Bank, through the provision of its state-of-the-art online banking solution, named eBiz+, will enable Amreli Steels to fully automate its dealer collections, it added.
The partnership will further create value for Amreli Steels by serving as an end-to-end transaction banking solution delivering standardised reporting, greater safety and efficiency.
Abdullah Ahmed, group head corporate and institutional banking at Meezan Bank, said: “It is a pleasure to onboard Amreli Steels as a transaction banking customer. Meezan Bank had always been a futuristic institution that aims at creating even more attractive offerings to facilitate its customers.”
KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Amreli Steels Limited to streamline collections for Amreli Steels, a statement said on Tuesday.
Under this agreement, Meezan Bank, through the provision of its state-of-the-art online banking solution, named eBiz+, will enable Amreli Steels to fully automate its dealer collections, it added.
The partnership will further create value for Amreli Steels by serving as an end-to-end transaction banking solution delivering standardised reporting, greater safety and efficiency.
Abdullah Ahmed, group head corporate and institutional banking at Meezan Bank, said: “It is a pleasure to onboard Amreli Steels as a transaction banking customer. Meezan Bank had always been a futuristic institution that aims at creating even more attractive offerings to facilitate its customers.”