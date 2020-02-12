Meezan Bank, Amreli Steels ink deal

KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Amreli Steels Limited to streamline collections for Amreli Steels, a statement said on Tuesday.

Under this agreement, Meezan Bank, through the provision of its state-of-the-art online banking solution, named eBiz+, will enable Amreli Steels to fully automate its dealer collections, it added.

The partnership will further create value for Amreli Steels by serving as an end-to-end transaction banking solution delivering standardised reporting, greater safety and efficiency.

Abdullah Ahmed, group head corporate and institutional banking at Meezan Bank, said: “It is a pleasure to onboard Amreli Steels as a transaction banking customer. Meezan Bank had always been a futuristic institution that aims at creating even more attractive offerings to facilitate its customers.”