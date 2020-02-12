close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

Meezan Bank, Amreli Steels ink deal

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Amreli Steels Limited to streamline collections for Amreli Steels, a statement said on Tuesday.

Under this agreement, Meezan Bank, through the provision of its state-of-the-art online banking solution, named eBiz+, will enable Amreli Steels to fully automate its dealer collections, it added.

The partnership will further create value for Amreli Steels by serving as an end-to-end transaction banking solution delivering standardised reporting, greater safety and efficiency.

Abdullah Ahmed, group head corporate and institutional banking at Meezan Bank, said: “It is a pleasure to onboard Amreli Steels as a transaction banking customer. Meezan Bank had always been a futuristic institution that aims at creating even more attractive offerings to facilitate its customers.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business