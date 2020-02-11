Chaudhry Sarwar condemns India for carnage in held Kashmir

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Narendra Modi has brought about his own destruction by committing a blunder of introducing controversial citizenship law and imposing curfew in Indian-Held Kashmir.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Command and Staff College Quetta delegation comprising army officers from China, South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Palestine, United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Sudan and other countries here at Governor House.

“We do not want war but peace with India which cannot be possible without settling down Kashmir issue and if India wages a war, it will be the last war in the region” said the governor while speaking on the occasion.

He said that 220 million people are standing beside Pakistan Army and the nation is proud of its armed forces. Every Pakistani is ready to render his life in defence of the motherland. The PTI has adopted a candid policy for elimination of corruption and good governance, and there will be no compromise on it.

Chaudhry Sarwar underscored the importance of training courses for improving professional skills and said that training programmes in consonant with needs of modern era enhanced professional skills of the officers. It is the government’s foremost priority to ensure provision of health, education, employment and other life amenities to the people at their doorstep. In this connection, a comprehensive programme “Ehsas” has been launched to eradicate poverty. Under this initiative, poor, needy and helpless people are being provided with basic facilities. The PTI took over the government in very difficult and complicated economic conditions, and after stabilising the economy, the government has now focused on provision of relief to the masses, while all possible administrative measures are being put in order to control price hike.

He said Pakistan wanted peace not only in the region but also in the entire world and there is no precedence of sacrifices in the world as much has been rendered by Pakistan for establishment of peace.

Peace is the first priority of Pakistan even today. Whole nation salutes to army men defending frontiers of the country and it is stood by them.