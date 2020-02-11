Top Pak squash players in three international events in March

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top players are set to play three international squash events in March. The country’s top player Tayyab Aslam has qualified for the prestigious $250,000 Windy City Open to be held in Chicago, US, from February 27 to March 4.

According to the draws, unseeded Tayyab is to face Borja Golan from Spain in the first round of this most lucrative tournament on the PSA World Tour outside the World Championship.

Ammad Fareed and Israr Ahmed are playing $10,000 The Lethbridge Pro-Am to be held in Lethbridge, Canada, from March 19-22. According to the draws, unseeded Israr is up against fifth seed Joshua Masters from England and seventh seed Amaad is drawn against unseeded Diego Gobbi from Brazil in the first round.

Arshad Iqbal Burki is playing $10,000 Infinitum Squash Open scheduled in Boston from March 24-28. According to the draws, unseeded Arshad will face Christopher Binnie from Jamaica in the first round.