Former officials of cricket associations meet in Sialkot today

KARACHI: An important meeting of former officials of dissolved cricket associations, former Test and ODI cricketers, first class players, and club owners will be held in Sialkot on Tuesday (today), ‘The News’ learnt on Monday.

The meeting might continue till Wednesday (tomorrow), sources said. The former Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) joint secretary Mian Aslam, when contacted, confirmed that the meeting was being held to review the model constitution for city cricket associations approved by the PCB’s Board of Governors last week.

Aslam said that former officials of cricket associations of Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Abbotabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and other cities would attend the meeting.

He said that stalwarts of the game would give their opinion in the meeting about the changes made to the domestic cricket structure. He added that the suggestions made during the meeting would be sent to PCB.

Aslam further said that restoration of club cricket at the grassroots level and their scrutiny was the need of the hour. He added that there was need to root out the bogus clubs so that fair elections could be held. Malik Zulfiqar, former president of Sialkot Cricket Association, is hosting the meeting.