We are alive to your predicament, Dr Zafar tells Pak students in China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation in China ever since the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, and should need be, will not waste a single moment in having its students evacuated, but as of now, the Chinese government is not permitting anyone to enter or leave the Hubei province.



The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza extended the above assurance to Pakistani students stranded in China during a video conference with them here on Monday. The PM’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari was seated next to him as they exchanged views with students.

“Let me assure you that we are fully alive to your predicament. We have had a detailed meeting with the Chinese Ambassador today and are analyzing the situation from all perspectives. We discussed all the problems and issues facing Pakistani students in Wuhan. We will take a decision that is in the best interest of our students, citizens, and Pakistan,” Dr. Zafar told students anxious to return to their homeland as the disease spread intensifies.

Dr. Zafar told the students that he had not had sound sleep for many days. “I am deeply concerned about your wellbeing. I have special instructions of the PM to ensure that you all are looked after. We are taking all possible measures to ease things for you. The governments of Pakistan and China, as well as our Embassy in Beijing, will continue to support and stand by you,” he stated, reemphasizing that their repatriation would remain subject to national and global public health interests.