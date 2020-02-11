Seminar on crystal meth at Mardan college

MARDAN: A seminar was arranged at Government Girls Degree College in Sheikh Maltoon Town to raise awareness among the youth about the bad effects of ice drug (methamphetamine).

District Police Officer Sajjad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano and Assistant Commissioner Ahad Khan, and college principal Salma Ghani Ayaz addressed the event. Besides students in large number, Youth Volunteers Task Force members, teachers and journalists were also present. Sajjad Khan said the education raises awareness and people in general and students, in particular, should stay away from the ice abuse. “There are groups that target educational institutions to get the students addicted to the drug, this is why we have focussed more attention on colleges and universities, besides other places, to prevent ice trafficking,” the officer said. He added that both parents and teachers have a key responsibility to protect the younger generation from the ice and other drugs.