Fake accounts case: NAB summons Bilawal on 13th

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, on Monday summoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on February 13 in the JV Opal-255 company case.

According to details, the bureau has directed Bilawal to bring all record of the Zardari Group from 2008 till 2019 and a list of board of directors of the company. The PPP chairman has been accused of withdrawing Rs1.22 billion from a fake account of this private company.

Bilawal has claimed that he was young at that time but contrary to his statement the audit report was said to be containing his signature. The NAB has obtained the audit report and documents containing his signature.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had earlier approved converting the case inquiry into an investigation and the bureau has summoned the PPP chief for the fourth time. However, Bilawal has appeared before the investigation team only once. According to the NAB, Bilawal had 25 per cent shares in the Opal firm, a joint venture of the Zardari Group. Various PPP leaders have been accused of transferring billions of rupees to Opal via fake bank accounts. The company also took loans of billions of rupees from banks.