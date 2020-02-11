close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

Murderer held through Interpol

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

GUJRANWALA: The CIA Police on Monday arrested a proclaimed offender through the Interpol from Saudi Arabia. The police told that accused Shahzad had gunned down Zameer Hussain in 2016 and fled from the country.

SIX HELD, 6,000 SUGAR BAGS RECOVERED: The district administration has recovered a huge quantity of sugar bags, besides arresting six accused during a crackdown here.

The assistant commissioners of Sadar and Nowshera Virkan along with police teams conducted raids at Alipur Chattha, Nokhar, Emenabad and Kamoki and recovered 6,000 bags of sugar and sealed four godowns.

