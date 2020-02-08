close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

Govt asked to address concerns of mining association

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

KALAYA: The All Tribal District Mining Association here on Friday asked the government to take the local tribes into confidence before the exploration of the mines in Orakzai and Kurram districts. The members of the association, including Luqman Afridi, Daulat Shah, Ameenullah, Malik Shaheed Khan and others, who were speaking at a meeting, said the government should address their concerns before enacting any laws for the exploration of the minerals or else they would be compelled to stage protests. They complained that though the government collected tax from them, it did not bother to provide electricity, gas, health and education facilities to the local people. The office-bearers said the government should address their concerns if it wanted to bring investors to the area for mining.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan