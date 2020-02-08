PM, ISI DG discuss security matters

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday and discussed security matters with him. According to the PM Office, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on various ongoing projects under CPEC. Meanwhile, Imran Khan said that taking care of helpless, poor and vulnerable segments of the society is responsibility of the state. He said this while talking to the focal person for shelters Naseemur Rehman here. He said cooperation of private sector in government's shelter homes programme reflected the positive values of our society. During the meeting, the prime minister discussed the proposed improvements in the management of shelter homes established throughout the country and their further expansion in the next 12 months.

For the next 12 months, a comprehensive programme is being launched in major cities of the country for shelter homes and in this context shelter homes will be improved to meet the best practices and sustainable development goals.