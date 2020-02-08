Son of Congo president charged for money laundering

PARIS: A son of Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso has been indicted in France on money laundering charges in a probe into the family´s foreign assets, a source close to the case told AFP on Friday. Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, 45, was charged by the French investigating magistrate in December 2019, the source added, the first time the charges have been revealed. His father has ruled the Republic of Congo, a former French colony also called Congo-Brazzaville, for the last 36 years and plans to run again in 2021 elections.