close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 8, 2020

Son of Congo president charged for money laundering

World

AFP
February 8, 2020

PARIS: A son of Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso has been indicted in France on money laundering charges in a probe into the family´s foreign assets, a source close to the case told AFP on Friday. Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, 45, was charged by the French investigating magistrate in December 2019, the source added, the first time the charges have been revealed. His father has ruled the Republic of Congo, a former French colony also called Congo-Brazzaville, for the last 36 years and plans to run again in 2021 elections.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus