close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

Cold, dry weather forecast for most parts of country

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall and snowfall was only recorded at Murree. Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury reached -17°C while in Lahore, it was 6.1°C and maximum was 20°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus