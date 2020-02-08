Russian city orders workers to wear masks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: A far eastern Russian city on Friday ordered people whose jobs involve dealing with the public, from bus drivers to bank staff, to wear facemasks, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The city of Khabarovsk, located close to the border with China, said it was bringing in the "mask regime" from Monday.
