7 held for planning to beat migrants on Lesbos

ATHENS: Police on the Greek island of Lesbos on Friday said they had arrested seven people on suspicion of planning attacks on migrants in the wake of anti-camp demonstrations this week.

The seven men, aged 17 to 24, were arrested on Thursday in possession of makeshift clubs and a metal rod, police said. "An investigation showed that the suspects had banded together to carry out illegal acts mainly against foreign migrants," the police said in a statement.

Overpopulation in migrant camps on Lesbos and other islands near Turkey has led to an outpouring of anger in recent days, with locals accusing asylum-seekers of stealing livestock and damaging agricultural property.

On Monday, hundreds of migrants on Lesbos staged a protest against tougher new asylum rules and camp conditions, demanding to be allowed to leave. When some of the protesters neared the village of Moria -- which is close to Greece’s largest migrant camp -- residents called on the police to deny them entry.