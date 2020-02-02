Faisalabad traders to block traffic in protest on 10th

FAISALABAD: The Joint Action Committee of the Faisalabad Trade and Industry has decided to observe a complete traffic jam strike to press its demands here on February 10.

The strike would be observed for immediate restoration of zero-rated finance to export sector in addition to cancellation of mandatory provision of CNIC condition on purchase and enhance the turnover slab from Rs 10 to Rs 10 million due to depreciation of Pak Rupee.

Addressing a joint news conference at Chowk Clock Tower here on Saturday, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Rana Sikandar-e-Azam lamented that the PTI had broke its promises after coming into power. The PTI leaders had promised during election campaign that they would decrease the prices of electricity, gas, petroleum products and other items when they would come into power but no tangible step had so far been taken by the government.