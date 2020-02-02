Two men, including Briton, killed in Japan avalanches

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: Two people, including a British man, were killed separately on Saturday as two avalanches struck mountains in Japan, local officials and media said.
The 34-year-old Briton was caught in an avalanche on northern Hokkaido island while skiing with two other people, a local official said.
"He was sent to hospital but was later confirmed dead," Takahiro Sumiya, a local fire department official, told AFP, adding that the remaining two -- another British national and a Japanese -- were unhurt.
Further details, including the person´s name, were not immediately available.
Separately, a man was killed after he was hit by another avalanche near a ski resort in Nagano, central Japan, local media reported.
"He was caught in an avalanche when he was snowboarding with two other people outside a ski slope on Mount Norikura," a local fire department official said.
