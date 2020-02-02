Utility Stores manager held for hoarding, selling flour at high rate

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Saturday arrested the manager of an outlet of the Utility Stores for allegedly hoarding wheat flour and selling it at a higher rate in the market.

Led by Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Usman Ali, a joint team of the district food department and police raided at a Utility Stores outlet in the Pakhwal Chowk and arrested its Sales Manager, Mohammad Arif.

“The arrested suspect had dumped a huge quantity of subsidised wheat flour at a nearby private shop and was selling it at a higher price,” said the official.

He said that 20kg wheat flour bag was being sold at Rs 808 at the Utility Stores outlets across the district and 45 points established by district administration.