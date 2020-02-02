Bestselling: US author Mary Higgins Clark dies

WASHINGTON: Best-selling American author Mary Higgins Clark, known by her fans as the “Queen of Suspense”, has died aged 92, her publisher confirmed Friday.

She was still producing a book a year at the age of 90, with her page-turners earning her a legion of fans across the world — and even making her one of the top-selling fiction authors in France.

Clark´s publisher Simon & Schuster announced her death, tweeting she died peacefully “surrounded by family and friends”. With sales of more than 100 million in the United States alone, she achieved success in her 40s after a series of personal tragedies.