Baby burnt in house fire

LAHORE:A 15 days old baby suffered burns in a house fire in the Green Town area on Saturday. Victim Zain Sherazi, son of Rizwan. Rizwan’s landlord had disconnected the electricity supply to his residence due to issue of dues. The fire apparently was caused by a candle the tenants had lit due to suspension of electricity supply. The injured baby boy was admitted to a local hospital where his condition was stated to be precarious.
