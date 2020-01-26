Consecutive crises

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Whoever is responsible for the wheat shortage is responsible for a lot of misery. Many have blamed the government’s earlier decision to export wheat for causing the current crisis. The government has taken a novel approach, insisting that there is no shortage. However, the very decision to import wheat, which was taken to calm the markets and bring down prices, shows that there is a serious problem.
Even before the wheat crisis is over, there is a sugar crisis looming. Again, the cause is supposed to be an over-enthusiasm to export. It makes no sense to earn foreign exchange by exporting, only to spend that foreign exchange on importing wheat or sugar later.
Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui
Lahore
