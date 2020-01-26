close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
January 26, 2020

Consecutive crises

Newspost

 
January 26, 2020

Whoever is responsible for the wheat shortage is responsible for a lot of misery. Many have blamed the government’s earlier decision to export wheat for causing the current crisis. The government has taken a novel approach, insisting that there is no shortage. However, the very decision to import wheat, which was taken to calm the markets and bring down prices, shows that there is a serious problem.

Even before the wheat crisis is over, there is a sugar crisis looming. Again, the cause is supposed to be an over-enthusiasm to export. It makes no sense to earn foreign exchange by exporting, only to spend that foreign exchange on importing wheat or sugar later.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore

