Two gunned down in NW

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: Two persons were gunned down in Dattakhel subdivision of North Waziristan tribal district, police said on Saturday. They said that Malik Zakaullah and Malik Wali Khan were on their way homes in Muhammadkhel village when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them, killing them on the spot. The police launched investigation after registering the case.
MIRANSHAH: Two persons were gunned down in Dattakhel subdivision of North Waziristan tribal district, police said on Saturday. They said that Malik Zakaullah and Malik Wali Khan were on their way homes in Muhammadkhel village when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them, killing them on the spot. The police launched investigation after registering the case.