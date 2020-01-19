close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

Imran creating wheat crisis to benefit cronies: Bilawal

Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grave concern over wheat crisis and said the government has made a country which was exporter of wheat into a wheat importer.

"Federal government has sent 40,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan, thus, intentionally has created a wheat crisis," he said in a statement on wheat crisis and rise in the flour prices. The PPP chief said Imran Khan has created this crisis to benefit his cronies. "The government has a lot of wheat but that is not being supplied to the people," he said. Bilawal said the PM has taken notice of it but it will not solve the problem as the selected Prime Minister has failed miserably.

