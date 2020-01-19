Dist admin fails to control rates of commodities

GUJRANWALA: The district administration has failed in controlling the prices of daily use items here.

During a survey in local markets, the people said that they were facing shortage of flour bags in these days. The citizens complained that flour prices had been increased upto Rs 58 per kg in recent days and due to shortage of flour, it was difficult for them to get the flour bags on fixed rates. They said that sugar with an increase of Rs 15 per kg had been sold by the shopkeepers. They said that the prices of rice had also been increased and was being sold at Rs 160 per kg instead of Rs 130 per kg. The citizens complained that there was no check and balance in the markets by the district administration and profiteers had been given a free hand to loot the citizens. On the other hand, DC Sohail Ashraf said that there was no shortage of flour in the district and no one would be allowed to loot the citizens. He said that the price control magistrates were conducting raids while flour bags of 20kg were being sold on the sale points on control rates.

PROFITEERS FINED: As many as 2,362 profiteers have been fined and more than Rs 6.6 million fine was recovered from them during the current month in Gujranwala division.It was told in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Zahid Akhtar Zaman. It was told that 31 FIRs had been registered against the accused besides arresting 38 persons for overcharging. Similarly, 1,865 complaints were received on Qeemat Punjab App from consumers across the division and 1,764 complaints were resolved while due action was being taken on remaining 101 complaints by the concerned price magistrates. During the video link meeting with the deputy commissioners, the commissioner said that strict action must be ensured against all those who were involved in overcharging and no leniency by the price magistrates would be tolerated.