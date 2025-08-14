'Batman' Part II: Major actor confirms his return in upcoming sequel

Matt Reeves directed 'Batman' sequel is set to release on October 1, 2027

Robert Pattinson’s Batman Part II has been confirmed.

The Twilight star is all set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming sequel.

In the 2022 film, Batman fought with the “Riddler” and put him in the Arkham Asylum. The new sequel will bring in a new threat to the Gotham city.

Earlier today, one of the important actors from the star cast has confirmed his return to franchise.

Jeffery Wright, who plays police officer James Gordon, revealed that he has not read the script yet, but he has "heard" a few things about the forthcoming movie.

During a chat with Den of Geek, Wright confessed, “I’m liking what I’m hearing. And I have huge respect for Matt’s Gotham-building skills.”

He continued, “So I’m excited to jump in there and read what he has, which I’m sure will be rich and satisfying to play, and ideally for audiences to take in as well.”

Matt Reeves directed Batman will not only bring back Pattinson’s Caped Crusader, but Colin Farrell will also reprise his role as Penguin.

The all new action sci-fi is salted to hit theatres on October 1, 2027.