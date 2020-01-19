close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
Mumtaz Alvi
January 19, 2020

PM praises Quetta hero for saving over 100 people during snowfall

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated Suleman Khan, the youth who reportedly saved over 100 lives stuck in snow near Quetta, saying the whole nation is proud of him for showing great courage and selflessness to help the stranded people in snow.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “the whole nation is proud of Suleman Khan who showed great courage and selflessness to help people stranded in the snow”. He also shared a news report, printed in daily The News on January 16, which says that Suleman not only rescued stranded residents but also provided them with food, water and shelter at his house in Kuchlak, a town near Quetta. Similarly, the local hero also brought fuel for those, whose vehicles had run out of it.

