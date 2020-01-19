Giants hire Garrett as new offensive coordinator

LOS ANGELES: The New York Giants have hired former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as their offensive coordinator, the National Football League team said Friday.

The 53-year-old Garrett was interviewed by new Giants head coach Joe Judge on Wednesday, a day after Garrett’s contract with the Cowboys expired.

“I’ve known about Jason for a long time,” Judge said. “He does a fantastic job of making in-game adjustments.”

Dallas decided not to renew Garrett’s contract and hired veteran coach Mike McCarthy to replace him.

Garrett had been on the Cowboys coaching staff since 2007 and spent seven years on the Dallas roster as a backup quarterback in the 1990s. He ended his playing days in 2000 with the Giants.

Garrett was named interim head coach of the Cowboys eight games into the 2010 season, succeeding Wade Phillips, and took over on the main role in 2011.