Fri Jan 24, 2020
January 19, 2020

Sindh gas

Newspost

 
January 19, 2020

I live in DHA Phase 8, Karachi where there had been no gas shortage until this winter. Every day we have to live without gas. We have had to buy electric heaters, which will considerably inflate our electricity bills.

It is inexplicable why Sindh should suffer gas shortages, as it produces 70 percent of the country’s total gas output. The requirements of the people of Sindh should be catered to first, before the gas is piped to other provinces.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

