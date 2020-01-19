Import barriers to be eliminated

KARACHI: Collector of Customs Dr Mohammad Nadeem Memon has assured to resolve the problems being faced by commercial importers at the import stage and also provide all-possible facilities, a statement said on Saturday.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA), Memon discussed WEBOC issue and said that the authorities would make efforts to resolve the difficulties of the members of the association on priority basis so that there would be no barrier to imports.

PCDMA Chairman and former director of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Amin Yousuf BalgamWala highlighted the problems and said that the association was helping Customs in price valuation for the last 30 years, but at the import stage, commercial importers are facing various problems that need to be addressed.