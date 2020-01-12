Warits favourite for Ravi Cup today

LAHORE: In between seven Fair Magic Plate races, there is a Ravi Cup which is scheduled for the 20th day winter meeting 2019-20 on Sunday, 12th January.

Acceptances as per order of running the cup race are termed for four years old colts, fillies and ponies. Whereas except for the seventh race which is of class VI, all the other plates are of class VII and of different divisions.

The cup race which has Warits as favourite, is of 1800 metres length and race seven is of 1400 metres distance while all the others are of a miles runs. The races will start at 11.30 am and the cup race is expected at around 2.30 pm.

First Fair Magic Plate race favourite for win is Golden Beauty, place Take Care and fluke Mr Brown while other participants are Days Gone, Bano, Janab, Great Queen, Easy Catch, Jalpana Prince and Baa Aytbar.

Second race favourite for win is KFK Princess, place Madiha and fluke Anmole One while other participants are Turab Prince, Shining Armour, Bet Of The Day, Tell Me, Jungle Da Shahzada, English Babu and Sajju Star.

Third race favourite for win is Safdar Princess, place Silken Black and fluke Parwaz-e-Bhakkar while other participants are Chan Punjabi, Twenty Twenty, Taha Princess, Ask Me, Lucky Time, Khabib, Royal Runner, Malika Princess, Aya Darwaish, Love For Win, Dancing Beauty and Zahid Love.

Fourth race favourite for win is Qalandra, place Qamar Chioce and fluke Zoaq-e-Yaqeen while other participants are Black Storm, Wahab Choice, New Market, Fight Me, Dum Dama Dum, Prince of Lion, After Hero, Neeli De Malika, Piyari Malangni, Lucky Is Me, Classic Lady, Bright Gold, Banjo and Neeli The Great.

Fifth race favourite for win is Sher Garh Queen, place Baland-o-Bala and fluke User while other participants are Legacy, Missing My Love, Gondal Choice, Tiffany’s, Amazing Runner, Warrior’s Charge, Miss World, Secret Lady, Jan-e-Fida and Jabbar Prince.

Sixth The Ravi Cup, a Term Race for four years aged animals race favourite for win is Warits, place Welcome Home and fluke Conquest while other participants are Queen’s Best, Prince Albert and Princess Anabia.

Seventh race favourite for win is Tiger Jet, place Jharra and fluke Sparking while other participants are Young Gun, Breaking The Rules, Drums of War, Gondal Gift, Amazing Lips, My Son, Smore Princess and Salam-e-Dera.

Eighth race favourite for win is Double O Seven, place Rashk-e-Qamar and fluke Gold Man while other participants are Minding, Cameo, Dream Secret, Mud House Legacy, Race The Moon, Eden Roc and Shan-e-Saddar.