Convocation of Peoples University of Medical, Health Sciences for Women held

NAWABSHAH: The Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Shaheed Benazirabad held its fourth convocation on Saturday.

Addressing the convocation, MPA Sindh Assembly, Syeda Marvi Faseeh, who was also the chief guest at the function, said the PPP government would provide jobs as a foremost priority.

She said the Higher Education Commission has curtailed the budget of the universities of Sindh, but the provincial government is working to allocate more funds for them.

Marvi expressed the hope that the graduating doctors would first serve the people of the areas from where they belong.

Addressing the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Gulshan Ali Memon congratulated all the graduating doctors and expressed the hope that they would serve the ailing humanity professionally and without any discrimination.

Prof Dr. Baka Ram, Vice-Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical Science said the doctors should make it a priority to make themselves available to the poor and the helpless.

The convocation was also addressed by Prof. Dr Qayyum Memon and Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Shamsuddin Sheikh. Later Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon presented a shields to chief guest Syeda Marvi Faseeh and others.