KKH blocked to express solidarity with Pervez Musharraf

MANSEHRA: The members of civil society on Saturday blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) for about an hour to express solidarity with army and former president Pervez Musharraf in College Doraha area here on Saturday.

The rally, which was taken out from Laborkot road against special court's death sentence for former president Pervez Musharraf assembled at College Doraha area after marching on KKH. The protesters, who were holding posters and banners, raised slogans in support of armed forces and former dictator Pervez Musharraf. "Pervez Musharraf is a patriotic Pakistani and ex-army general and can never indulge in any conspiracy and treason against our motherland," Mohammad Shahid, a former union nazim told the rally.