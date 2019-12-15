close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

Man kills father-in-law

National

GUJRANWALA: A Man shot dead his father-in-law here in Jandiala Baghwala. Reportedly, Amir went to the house of his in-laws to bring back his wife Malaika, who was at her father house after exchanging harsh words with him. Amir tried to reconcile her and during the discussion she again exchanged harsh words with him. In a fit of rage, he opened fire, leaving his father-in-law Akbar dead on the spot and his brother-in-law Ehsan wounded. Police are investigating.

