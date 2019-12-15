Fazl was betrayed by Nawaz, Zardari: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday claimed that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was betrayed by Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

He was talking to the media here after inaugurating Jallo shuttle service, from Lahore junction to Wagha. He said the Maulana had already admitted that PML-N supremo Nawaz and PPP Co-chairman Zardari cashed in on his sit-in in Islamabad.

While replying to reporter’s questions, Sh Rashid said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s politics would come to an end if he would continue supporting those being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He also ruled out the possibility of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur leaving the country.

He said: “Rumours are being spread about the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). There is something wrong when every political party wants the appointment of own chief election commissioner (CEC).”

He said: “Country’s reputation has been damaged due to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack.”

He said Nawaz Sharif’s medical report had been submitted in the court. He said, “India PM Narendra Modi is playing with fire and tension between the two neighbouring countries might increase in future.

About Jallo shuttle service, he said the train would consist of two economy-class coaches and a power van, and it would cover 30-kilometre distance in an hour. He said Lahore-Gujranwala shuttle service was also on the cards.