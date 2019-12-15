PTI activists question intra-party polls

CHITRAL: Rejecting the recent intra-party election in the upper and lower Chitral districts, the senior workers of PTI termed it a ‘topi drama.’ Addressing a press conference at Chitral Press Club, senior workers, including Hissam, Khush Muhammad, Zafarullah, Mujeebullah, Ghulam Qadir, Rehman Shahnovi and others, said that it was a joke with the party and workers to hold election for the party organisation while setting aside the party rules and regulations. They said that there was a clear-cut criteria as had been explained by the party Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi about choosing and forwarding four nominees for the slot of district president and general secretary to the party regional organisation, adding, by rule such nominees were to be chosen by the members of National and Provincial Assemblies in each district. They added that the party ticket-holders in 2018 elections, Abdul Lateef and Israr Saboor were supposed to be consulted and taken into confidence if there was no party MNA or MPA in the district.