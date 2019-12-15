TIKA sets up training nets at SMB Fatima Jinnah school

KARACHI: TIKA, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, has set up a cricket training facility for girls in Karachi.

TIKA inaugurated four cricket training nets for girls at SMB Fatima Jinnah government school located in southern district of Karachi on Friday to promote the sport among girls.

The training facility was inaugurated by Test cricketer Sarfraz Ahmed, TIKA’s Karachi Coordinator Ibrahim Kat rc and Zindagi Trust head Shehzad Roy.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zindagi Trust has adopted the school. Addressing the ceremony, Sarfraz appreciated the initiative and said it would provide better training opportunities to girl cricketers.

“Pakistani youth has huge talent,” he added. He lauded TIKA for supporting Pakistani youth in pursuing their dreams to become professional cricketers.

Shehzad said that Zindagi Trust had been transforming the lives of thousands of children by providing them better education opportunities.

“With the help of TIKA and the people of Turkey, we are taking one step forward providing new opportunities to girl cricketers,” he added.

In order to promote digital literacy among students, TIKA has also donated electronic equipment to SMB Fatima Jinnah School and Khatoon-e-Pakistan School Karachi.