BCom regular exams schedule announced

The examination department of Karachi University on Thursday announced BCom Annual Examinations 2020 schedule for regular combined groups.

According to KU Controller of Examination Professor Dr Arshad Azmi, as many as 30,000 students were enrolled for the annual examinations.

He said that 26 examination centres had been established for male candidates in the KU whereas female candidates would appear in 20 different examination centers across the city. The exams would start from December 14 to January 6. The paper timings would be from 2 pm to 5 pm while, on Fridays, it would be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

He directed the aspirants should bring their original examination slips along with college identity cards and other documents.

The use of mobile phones would not be allowed. On the violation of examination rules, the varsity and invigilators reserved the right to cancel the paper of the candidate or report the case to the judicious committee.