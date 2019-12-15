Billings takes break from cricket

LONDON: England batsman Sam Billings has taken a break to refresh and decided to withdraw from all franchise cricket including IPL this winter. The 28-year-old will use the time to get ready to turn up for Kent in the upcoming domestic season.

Billings wasn’t picked in England’s white-ball squads for the tour of South Africa. He was the T20I vice-captain on the tour of New Zealand recently but failed to impress with only 34 runs across five innings. And with the return of rested players, Billings missed out once again.