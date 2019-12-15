tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Gen Akhter Abdul Rehman Club beat LDA Shahdra Cricket Club by 10 runs in the friendly cricket match played in LDA Shahdra ground.
Scores: Gen Akhter Abdul Rehman Club 232. (Atiq Ahmad 62, Ayan Ali 38, Saqib Ali 36, Ishaq 4/35, Ahsan 2/29). LDA Shahdra Club 222. (Jabar Ahmad 39, M Ishaq 32, Umer Bezza 2/25, M Ahsan 2/30, Asad Abbas 2/36).
