Wed Dec 11, 2019
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

Residents seek appointment of teachers at girls’ school

National

Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

MANSEHRA: People of Karori and adjoining villages have threatened to block a major artery to traffic for an indefinite period if teacher posts lying vacant at the lone Government Girls High School in Danda Kholian are not filled within a week.

"The students' education of this lone girls high school is adversely affected as the district education officer transferred 11 of 18 teachers abusing her powers," Hafiz Mohammad Younus, the former tehsil naib nazim, told reporters in Oghi on Saturday.

A group of parents, led by Younas, said that currently the school was being run by seven teachers. "This school is upgraded to higher secondary school last year but intermediate classes couldn't be started because of teachers' shortage but now matriculation classes are also not being held regularly because of teachers' transfers," said Younas.

