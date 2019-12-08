Land grabber Taji Khokhar sent to Adiala

RAWALPINDI: A local court here on Saturday sent infamous land grabber Taji Khokhar to the Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The court directed the police to present the accused again on December 22.

Khokhar, also the leader of 333 Group, was arrested along with his accomplices for attempting to occupy the land of a retired official of the Pakistan army in the limits of the Airport police station.

The police also seized an M4 rifle, a triple 2 gun, an SMG, 30 magazines and 665 bullets. His name was added to the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act in November 2018.