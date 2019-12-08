Jones leads in Sydney

SYDNEY: Local knowledge paid dividends for 2015 champion Matt Jones who held a three shot buffer from American Cameron Tringale after the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

Playing in far less smoke haze from bushfires surrounding Sydney than in the opening two days — where players complained of stinging eyes — overnight leader Jones held his nerve to hit a 68 to be 13-under for the tournament.

It left the Australian, who has won twice on the PGA Tour, but not since 2015, three clear of Tringale, who birdied the last for a 69 to ensure outright second place.

English world number 14 Paul Casey, exciting Japanese amateur Takumi Kanaya and South African Presidents Cup player Louis Oosthuizen were all lurking dangerously four off the pace.

Jamie Arnold had the round of the day at the Australian Golf Club in Sydney, stroking a seven-under-par 64 to be five behind Jones. “The pins were tough to get to today but some local knowledge helped me,” said Jones.