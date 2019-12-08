Wapda meet Customs in hockey final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Wapda and Customs made it to the final of the 36th National Hockey Championship with identical semi-finals’ victories at the National Stadium Lahore on Saturday.
Sami scored the all-important goal in the 48th minute as Customs beat Punjab A by a solitary goal. Sami banged the net with a full blooded push on penalty corner.
Ali Aziz netted the match winner for Wapda in the dying minutes of the second semis against SSGC to earn a place for his team in the final. Ali Aziz’s goal came through field effort. Final will be played on Sunday. SSGC will take on Punjab for the 3rd position playoff.
