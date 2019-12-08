close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

Wapda meet Customs in hockey final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Wapda and Cu­s­toms made it to the final of the 36th National Hockey Championship with identical semi-finals’ victories at the National Stadium Lahore on Saturday.

Sami scored the all-important goal in the 48th minute as Customs beat Punjab A by a solitary goal. Sami banged the net with a full blooded push on penalty corner.

Ali Aziz netted the match winner for Wapda in the dying minutes of the second semis against SSGC to earn a place for his team in the final. Ali Aziz’s goal came through field effort. Final will be played on Sunday. SSGC will take on Punjab for the 3rd position playoff.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports