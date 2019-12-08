Call to promote calligraphy

LAHORE :Renowned calligrapher and presidential award winner artist Ustad Khurshid Alam Gohar Qalam has emphasized that calligraphy has been the cultural and intellectual heritage of Muslims for centuries, and preserving and promoting it is the need of the hour.

He was delivering lectures and useful tips to a large number of school and college students attending the workshop on calligraphy and allied skills at the Nexskill institute on Saturday.

He said for centuries Muslim scholars had nurtured the art and skill with their sweat and blood and said it was time we must learn the art and make our young generations learn it for the sake of transferring it to next generations. He demanded the government include calligraphy in the school and college syllabi.

While giving useful tips to the students, he said, calligraphy is not merely a beautiful writing or the skill of colorising the script, but it is an art to express beautiful thoughts and intellect.

Calligraphy, he said, instills creative abilities in an individual and purifies the personality, since it requires a sincere thought and feelings to beautify the manuscripts.

He said in the present era of computer based compositing, the need to learn calligraphy had become imperative all the more because of prevailing monotony and idleness. He praised Nexskill director Akasha Mujhaid and instructor Usman Sheikh and other faculty members for their devotion and dedication for promoting the ancient art.