Ali Zafar’s case against Meesha Shafi adjourned

LAHORE :An Additional District and Sessions court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit of singer Ali Zafar against singer Meesha Shafi by December 9.

The court had summoned Meesha to record her statement. However, she couldn’t record her statement as the judge concerned had some other engagements. The court has adjourned the case until December 9.

Previously, Meesha’s manager had recorded his statement before the court saying that he didn’t see any act of harassment by Ali Zafar as alleged by Shafi but after the jamming session Meesha told him that Ali had made her uncomfortable.

Syed Farhan Ali, the manager of Meesha Shafi, said that he was present at the jamming session but didn’t see any act of harassment by Ali Zafar as alleged by Meesha. He further said that he was not focusing his eyes on the plaintiff and the defendant and went out of the room a couple of times. He said that he could not confirm that such an act happened or not. However, after the jamming session Meesha told him that Ali Zafar had made her uncomfortable and Ali was not a good person, Farhan added. The witness further said that after the session Meesha had told him that she would not work with Ali Zafar in future in any show or concert.