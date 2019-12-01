SA’s female football ref Makalima to visit Pakistan

LAHORE: Despite political wrangling in Pakistan football, a positive initiative has been taken by chief operating officer of Galaxy Sports Academy Rabia Qadir, former international hockey player, for the development of sport among female footballers and other sports women.

On the invitation of Rabia, Akhona Makalima, the first certified female football referee in South Africa, will be coming to Pakistan on December 2.

During her stay in Pakistan, Akhona will run an awareness programme for career building for females in sports particularly football. She will also be training young girls on various sports techniques and refereeing.

Galaxy Sports has collaborated with various educational institutes including Punjab University for awareness and need of sport in young girls upbringing at grass root level. Galaxy Sports will also be involving various clubs and departments in the programme whcih would ultimately develop football in girls. Akhona visit is also part of global sports monitoring alumni programme that was later followed here with a slogan “Go Girl Pakistan” sports empowerment project.