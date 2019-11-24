‘Imran to be held responsible if anything happens to Zardari’

MABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday expressed serious concerns on the media report about the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari, saying according to medical reports his health is worsening but his family and party kept in dark about it.

Amir Fida Paracha, the spokesman to the former president of PPPP Asif Ali Zardari, said a private medical board should immediately be formed as per the party's suggestions and that if anything will happen to Asif Ali Zardari's health, Imran Khan is to be held responsible.

“What is more concerning is that the patient's family is not aware of his real health condition and is being kept in the dark about it.

Zardari's personal doctors should have access to him so that the party and the family are aware about his condition,” said Amir Fida Paracha, while commenting on the media reports on the health of the former president.

Amir Fida Paracha asked that the doctors are reportedly debating over changing the patient's medicines, but how is it possible to change them without consulting his private doctors.

He said, “The party is not asking for any concession, we just want our rights to be fulfilled.”