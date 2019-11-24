close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

PPP asks govt to correct its mistakes

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: PPP Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah Saturday said the current economic crisis was directly related to the government's policies and the PTI should correct its mistakes rather than defending them.

“How long will the PTI blame the previous governments for its own incapability?“ she asked.

She said just like its predecessors, the PTI government had also taken loans.

“PTI criticizes the loans taken by the previous governments, but defends those taken by itself,” she said.

Dr Nafisa asked the government to name just one measure that had improved the life of the common man.

Reacting to Asad Umar's press conference, she said ridiculing the Sindh chief minister, who was protesting against the federal government for denying his people of their due share was condemnable.

