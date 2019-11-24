Fake medicines seized from godown of chemist chain

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Customs raided godown of one of the two leading chemist chains of the federal capital on Saturday evening and seized huge quantity of fake food supplements.

A spokesperson for Customs said the raiding team was supervised by Ayesha Wani, Additional Collector of Customs Islamabad. Fake food supplements have been confiscated and godown has been sealed.

The FIR will be launched after completing legal requirements, the spokesperson said.

Ayesha Wani while talking to media persons said that during the raid on a tip off, her department seized medicines including fake multi-vitamins which were being supplied to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. She said the raid was carried out on a three-storey building by the officials who cordoned off the road leading to the godown.

The officials started to take out all the fake medicines, packing material and seals stored in the building. The fake medicines were being sold without documents as imported products. She said the exact amount of the seized items was being determined and action would be taken against those involved in the crime. She said imported cosmetics have also been confiscated.

The owner of the franchise said that all vitamins imported and supplied to the chain of his outlet are legally brought. He said wrong and false news was being aired by a section of the media, and added that the raiding party was informed that these vitamins were being legally imported.

He said all the relevant and legal documents would be provided during the investigation. Therefore, he said, news channels were being requested not to air any such report.