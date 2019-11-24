Public toilets

Recently, the World Toilet Day was observed throughout the world, highlighting the importance of having proper toilets for people. A number of articles and reports have been published on the subject, some of which have discussed the issue with reference to Pakistan. The situation in our country needs the immediate attention of the authorities concerned.

How quickly provincial governments act to improve the conditions will be seen in the future. But at least city governments can undertake construction of decent public toilets; if there is a financial constraint, then portable cheap toilets are available online. It will be a great relief for the public, especially for women with small children.

Lt-Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad